FPGA Design Service

Founded in 2024, AllStack AI has rapidly established itself as a specialized provider of custom FPGA IP core solutions that address the evolving demands of modern hardware acceleration and embedded systems. Get in touch to discuss how we can help you to refine IP Core requirements and design the IP core that integrates into your system seamlessly, accelerates your product development cycle, and make your product a rapid success.

At AllStack AI, we deliver end-to-end expertise across the complete SoC FPGA design spectrum, addressing the full complexity of modern heterogeneous systems. We leverage modern AI tools and methodologies to accelerate HDL coding, synthesis exploration, and design optimization, reducing development cycles while improving quality. This approach brings AI-native capabilities to FPGA development, enabling faster prototyping and iteration without sacrificing the hardware specialization that FPGA solutions demand. Our approach combines deep hardware-software co-design methodology with AI-accelerated development practices, enabling clients to navigate the critical decisions that determine system performance, power efficiency, and time-to-market.

FPGA IP cores sit at the heart of modern digital subsystems, and the right custom core often determines whether a complex data processing system meets its performance and reliability goals. In many advanced platforms, the FPGA is a critical co‑processor inside a larger compute architecture, offloading data‑intensive and latency‑sensitive workloads from CPUs or SoCs. This makes the design quality of its key IP cores directly visible at the system level, from throughput and latency to power and long‑term maintainability. Most FPGA designs are built around one or a few central IP cores that implement 90% of the system’s data path logic, such as packet processing, signal conditioning, or custom accelerators. Developing these cores is a long‑term investment: high‑performance IP requires careful micro‑architecture, implementation, and verification, which consumes significant engineering time and budget.

A thoroughly verified FPGA IP core that has passed marginal test scenarios reduces the likelihood of field failures, recalls, and costly warranty claims that can damage reputation and erode customer trust. Moreover, well-verified cores enable faster regulatory submissions and shorter certification timelines, accelerating time-to-market in highly competitive domains. Perhaps most importantly, a mature, stable IP core becomes an asset that can be reused across multiple product generations and variants, reducing future development cycles and lowering incremental design costs. Organizations that invest in rigorous IP verification early see measurable returns through higher design quality, fewer post-production surprises, and the ability to take on more contracts because development cycles are shortened and reliability is proven.

Custom-designed FPGA IP cores represent only half of a high-performance SoC FPGA system; the other half is the software ecosystem that brings that hardware to life. Our embedded software design service focuses on bridging the critical gap between FPGA logic and application-level functionality through professional-grade device drivers and optimized application frameworks.

A well-architected device driver acts as a hardware abstraction layer, insulating application software from the complexities of the underlying FPGA IP core’s register maps, timing interfaces, and control sequences. Without proper driver design, even the highest-quality IP core becomes difficult to integrate and operate reliably in the broader system context. Our driver development approach establishes clean, standardized interfaces that allow higher-level software layers to interact with the FPGA IP through intuitive APIs, regardless of the IP’s internal architectural complexity. This abstraction is critical for platform scalability: as the system evolves or the IP core is updated, the driver can manage version compatibility and present a consistent interface to application code.

We architect the optimal hardware-software split by analyzing algorithmic requirements, performance constraints, and flexibility needs. Through systematic co-design methodology, we determine which operations execute efficiently in FPGA fabric for parallel processing and low latency, while allocating control-flow and adaptive logic to embedded software. This partitioning directly impacts power consumption, response time, and system scalability.

The journey from custom FPGA IP core design to stable product deployment does not end at bitstream delivery. Our consultation and support services ensure that custom IP cores integrate smoothly into target systems and continue to perform reliably throughout their operational lifecycle.