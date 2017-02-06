渥太华首届国际合唱节系列报道之四——管亚东工作室室内合唱团

管亚东工作室室内合唱团以著名琵琶演奏家、作曲家管亚东女士的姓名命名。管亚东工作室以不断创新的精神、高质量的原创作品和中西融合的音乐风格立足于世界舞台。

室内合唱团于2016年成立，以一首原创歌曲《姥姥抱抱》受到广泛关注，得到音乐界、教育界、政界的一致赞许，被誉为“会引起亿万人共鸣”的“现代经典童谣”。作品公开在音频网站三天后荣登畅听榜排名第四。整曲全部采用了原声器乐，创造性地将琵琶与西洋乐器对话，由18位非专业的海外青少年倾情演唱，最小的只有六岁。

另外一首作品是根据俄罗斯“女高音10”演唱的《土耳其进行曲》改编。结合了声乐、小提琴、钢琴、打击乐和电声摇滚琵琶。以现代手法重新演绎莫扎特的古典名曲，魅力不可挡。

Yadong Guan Studio Choir is named after the international renowned pipa player and composer Yadong Guan, who has established the reputation on her creative musical interpretation, original compositions, and east meet west style fusion music.

Yadong Guan Studio Choir is formed in 2016 with one original composition piece named 《Grandma》. This song received many high critics ever since it’s release. Comments from audience such asmusicians, educators, entertainment businessand diplomats are all very encouraging. It is referred as “a piece that can easily move billion people with their resonance”, “a modern classic lullaby”. It has more than 15,000 visits and was ranked as theforth of “most favorite songs” on Chinese musical site “Bitmusic” after it was posted online in three days. It has merged Chinese Pipa with piano, cello, violin, voice and was performed by 18 amateurs chorus, among them with the youngest of six years old.

Another song is arranged based on the “Turkish March” performed by Russian Soprano 10. Violin, piano, percussions, vocals and electric pipa are explored in this piece to interpret Mozart, and it is amazingly impressive.